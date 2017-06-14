Ghanaian Arrested In Canada For Selling Packaged Rice As Iphone

Related Stories You have probably heard of the "sharp" dealers at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra who would sell bars of soap and other items to unwitting phone buyers.



A Canadian man of Ghanaian origin has been arrested for defrauding two clients by selling packaged rice to them as an iPhone.



Andrew Boateng Gyimah was arrested in Toronto, Canada after police received reports of his scam from two individuals. According to Canadian authorities, Andrew met up with one of his victims in an area of Islington Avenue after the victim had seen an advert he put online.



Then he gave the victim a box in which he said contained the iPhone 6. However, when the victim opened the box, all he found was grains of rice.



Another person came forward earlier this to report that he had fallen victim to the same trick by Andrew Gyimah.



Andrew is now facing two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of false pretence under $5,000, and two counts of breaching a court order. Apple’s iphones are highly sought after by many millennials and could set you back by about 550 dollars which is about 2,200 cedis.