Show High Level Of Professionalism At Work - Nana Ato Arthur To Local Gov't Workers

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has tasked Local Government workers in the country to exhibit traits of professionalism in their daily activities to enhance the development of Ghana.



Dr Ato Arthur said when the workers turn a blind eye on professionalism in the service, the development of the country would be fettered.



Speaking to the heads of departments from the various Municipal and District assemblies in the Brong Ahafo Region, in Sunyani, the former legislator cautioned that: "We are all professionals but sometimes we don't show professionalism in our line of duties. People come to work at 10AM and leave around 3PM, that is bad and unacceptable.



"We have to know that we are contributing to the development of Ghana. If we do our best and are committed to transforming our Metropolitan, Municipal and District assemblies as president Akufo-Addo has stated, his work will be easy and Ghana will see improvement," he stressed.



According to him, his visit was to familiarise with the heads of departments in the region, know their challenges, ensure transparency and accountability in the management of MMDAs, position MMDAs strategically for the implementation of the 'One district one Factory program', help empower MMDAs on best practices in Development planning Management and ensure greater revenue through effective ICT Units in the MMDAs.



Urging the gathering to make good use of social media, he cautioned them to eschew using social media platforms to share confidential information about the service, but rather educate their colleagues of new trends and new ways of going about their duties.



"Instead of spreading false of transfers in the service, you can share with your colleagues what you have just learn from a workshop or conference you attended," he urged.