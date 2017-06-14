Middle-Aged Man Found Dead In Sunyani

Related Stories Fear has gripped residents of Sunyani, following the alleged murder of a middle aged man early Wednesday morning.



The man who has not yet been identified as a resident of Sunyani was found lying in a pool of blood at the Victoria park Wednesday dawn, according to eye witnesses.



The Sunyani police have since deposited the body at the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital awaiting autopsy while police continue with their investigations on the death.



The Assembly member of Area 3, where the said murder happened, Evans Kwame Kyere, says the lifeless body was found in front of a shop with a wound on his head.



Pledging his support for the police to investigate the matter, he revealed that the indigenes are scared by the death.



The Sunyani municipal Crime Officer, ASP Kingsley Wiredu, has told Peace FM's Correspondent Henryson Okrah that they suspect foul play.



"We suspect a foul play. It is possible he was murdered because of the deep injury on his head."