Russian, Ukrainian Galamseyers Granted Bail

Related Stories Two Russians and two Ukrainians arrested and put before court for engaging in illegal mining have been granted bail by An Accra Circuit Court.



Farid Isaev, Vadim Potokin, Serhii Chepurniy, and one other person are accused of conspiring to undertake illegal mining in Manso-Tontokrom in the Amansie area in the Ashanti Region. This is believed to have caused destruction of large tracts of land, previously farmed by residents.



Justice Aboagye Tanoh, delivering his ruling, said the court was inclined to grant the request since they had indicated their willingness to comply with the court.



About a week ago, another group of foreign galamseyers – Asia Huang and four other Chinese – were also granted bail on similar illegal mining offences. Source: Classfmonline