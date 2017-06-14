Restore Civic Education In Curriculum - VP

Related Stories Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has backed calls by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for the restoration of Civic Education in the country’s schools.



Dr Bawumia supported the call at the 2017 National Dialogue in Accra on Wednesday, 14 June on the theme: “Restoring the Ghanaian identity: Our values, Our Passion”.



He noted that government would do its best to support the NCCE, which is mandated to “formulate, implement and oversee programmes intended to inculcate in the citizens of Ghana, awareness of their civic responsibilities and an appreciation of their rights and obligations as free people” with the tools it needs to be effective.



In his keynote address, Dr Bawumia said: “As a government, we will do our best to ensure the commission has all its tools to be effective. I implore Ghanaians to cooperate with the NCCE and join the movement for restoring good values they have started today.”



The values the NCCE wants Ghanaians to adopt are discipline, integrity, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law.



To this end, Dr Bawumia called on Ghanaians to “embrace these values, move away from negative attitudes, live up to the virtues espoused in the national anthem and national pledge and to make Ghana thrive as a stable and united democratic country”.



He added: “I have heard the plea of the chair of the NCCE for the restoration of civic education in our schools and I support that.”