US Senator, Steve Scalise Shot At Congressional Baseball Practice

Related Stories United States Senator, Steve Scalise has just been shot in Alexandria, Virginia while he was on deck at a practice for the congressional baseball team.



He was shot in the hip alongside two Capitol Hill police agents. According to both congressional and law enforcement sources, the shooting appears to be a "deliberate attack" and the Alexandria Police department is current investigating.



Another senator, Mo Brooks who was at the scene and narrowly escaped explained that there were a number of congressmen and congressional staffers lying on the ground, and at least one of them was wounded. He also said he used his belt as a tourniquet to help one of the victims saying the shooter appeared to be a white male.



In his words, 'I saw him for a second or two. The gun was a semiautomatic, It continued to fire at different people. You can imagine, all the people on the field scatter."



The Alexandria Police‏ has since tweeted that the 'suspect is in custody and not a threat', while US President, Donald Trump has also issued a statement saying the White House is aware and closely following the situation.