One More Suspect Arrested Over Major Mahama Murder

Related Stories One of 12 the people who has been on the police wanted list in connection with the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama two weeks ago has been arrested.



Details are sketchy but JOYNEWS sources within the police confirm the arrest.



The suspect known as Daddy, was arrested at Diaso near Denkyira Boase in the Central region.



But after the callous lynching last month, many parents and guardians fled the town for fear of reprisals. Children were left alone without care.



Other children in the town also witnessed the lynching as adults perpetrated the act.



In fact, one child a 12 year old boy, was seen participating in the lynching, leading to his arrest.



These occurrences, according to NGO Childs Right International, have the tendency of affecting the psychology of the children involved.



CEO Bright Appiah says the best solution is for the state to rehabilitate and reintegrate the children to prevent them from experiencing permanent trauma.