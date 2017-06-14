South Africans Debate Changing Name To Azania

Related Stories A call by South Africa's Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa for the country's name to be changed to Azania has sparked a debate in the country, IOL reports.



Mr Mthethwa said the country's name was just a geographical reference and should be changed, like other colonial-era names in Africa.



Thamba Godi, from the African People’s Convention, supported the call saying that South Africa should have followed the model of Namibia and Zimbabwe "which after gaining liberation changed from colonial names South West Africa and Rhodesia respectively," IOL says.



Reactions on social media have been mixed as reflected on the Cape Argus newspaper’s Facebook page:



"It can take millions or even billions of rand to change the name, I don’t see the point. The money could be spent on things that are needed. Try to change inequality in the country instead.”



"I would like to be identified as Azanian as it is personal. Yes, it will take time for people to get used to it but eventually they will. The name suits us and there is great history behind the name.



No, it should have been done after liberation”