Anglogold Ashanti Celebrates The 2017 Word Environment Day

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Gold Mine joined international bodies in celebrating this year's World Environment Day with the objective of minimizing environmental challenges facing the country's water bodies.



The World Environment Day, established in 1973, is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action with the view of raising global awareness about the importance of a healthy and green environment.



As part of the activities marking the 2017 World Environment Day Celebrations, the Mine donated seedlings and farming equipment valued at Eight Thousand, Five Hundred cedis (GH¢8,500) to the Environmental Protection Agency.



The donated items include two hundred seedlings of various tree species, two wheel barrows and four shovels. Receiving the items on behalf of the Agency, the Municipal Chief Programme Officer, Mr. Prosper Nkrumah expressed appreciation to the company for its gesture and said “We are impressed with the Mine committing to its value of respect for the environment and in assisting to conserve Ghana’s forest resources”.



Focusing on the theme for this year’s World Environmental Day celebrations, “Connecting People to Nature’, in the city and on land from the poles to the equator”, the Environmental Manager of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Gold Mine Mr. William Addo said, “the gesture will go a long way to support the agency’s initiative as a resolve to curtail land degradation on the fringes of the countries forest as a result of illegal mining activities.”



The celebration highlighted the benefits of the forest reserve to mankind. Other activities included awareness of environmental degradation caused by “galamsey” as well as emphasis on tree planting with a view to sustain a green environment for future generations.