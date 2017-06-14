Report Child Trafficking Incidents To Police - USAID Chief

Related Stories "It has been estimated that over 2.7 million child Laborers are in Ghana," Mr. Maurice Knight.



The US government 2016 Trafficking in persons report classified Ghana as a Tier 2 watch list country for the second year in a row and it is expected that this year Ghana will be branded with the Teir 2 designation.



USAID SFMP Chief of Party Mr. Maurice Knight explain "this means that the US Department of State has concluded that Ghana government does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in persons including child Labour."



Mr. Knight was speaking at the 2017 International Day Against Child Labor, which the USAID Sustainable Fisheries Management Project (SFMP) is a co-sponsor for the program which was held in Gomoa West in the Central Region.



According to him, "it is estimated that there are over 2.7million Child Laborers in Ghana and that the largest employers of Child Labor in Ghana are in the Fishing, Cocoa and Artisanal Mining Sectors.



"Child Labor involes children being literally enslaved separated from their families, exposed to serious hazards and illnesses and sometimes being left to fend for themselves at very Young Ages," he explained.



The Chief Party mentioned that, the root cause driving Child Labor and Trafficking is complex ranging from poverty, lack of education to broken Homes among others.



"Enforcement against Child Labor in Ghana remains weak. Only a few months ago, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection confirmed that Child Labor continues to thrive across all the 10 Regions of Ghana," he stated.



He further explained that for the past three years activities focused in the Central region where the practice of Child Labor and trafficking in the Fisheries sector is most pervasive and is a source area for children trafficking into Fisheries work on Volta Lake.



He added that, the United States is helping as much as possible, among others are the $5 million child protection compact and the Sustainable Fisheries Management Project that emphasizes Child Labor and trafficking issues in the fishing communities.



The District Chief Executive for the Gomoa West Bismark Baisie Nkum called on Nananom and all stakeholders to help curb this menace in the communities.



He urged Chief fishermen as well as all fish mongers to report any act of Child Labor and trafficking to the Police and the Assembly for further actions.