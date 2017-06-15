Apologise And Reinstate My Clients – Lawyer To Police Service

Related Stories Lawyer for DSP Emmanuel Basintale and three other colleagues who were indicted in a Ghc1.3 million gold scam, Kissi Agyabeng has accused the Ghana Police Service of treating his clients unfairly.



He is demanding that the police service apologise and reinstate his clients because they (police) have made a mistake.



The then commander-in-charge of the East Legon Police Station, DSP Emmanuel Basintale, and six other junior police officers were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for their alleged involvement in a gold fraud in March, 2017.



Three months after the arrest and interdiction of the suspects, the victims claim nothing has been done in terms of prosecution.



speaking in an interview on Citi Eyewitness news, Wednesday, Lawyer Agyabeng said: “they (police) have been treating them (clients) as suspects…They (clients) should be part of the solution rather they have been unfairly rolled in as part of the problem. They started in the investigation; they effected the arrest, they took the statement of these suspects who are now on the run and they put them before court…and if you will turn around, demonise them and make them suspects and free the actual suspects only for you to turn around months later and declare the same suspects that you freed as wanted men, you clearly have made a mistake, you should accept that mistake, apologise to my clients and reinstate them but not to engage in conducts of insisting that you are right when clearly you are wrong”.



Service enquiry



DSP Emmanuel Basintale and his three other colleagues are to face a police service enquiry for misconduct following their alleged involvement in a GH¢1.3 million gold deal.



However, according to Lawyer Agyabeng, conducting a service enquiry will be an illegality and a violation of C.I 76.



“It is a figment of someone’s imagination because the police service regulation 2012; CI76 says that disciplinary proceedings should be held within three months of interdiction and if after the three months no enquiry has been instituted, then automatically, the IGP should revoke the interdiction and reinstate the officers to assume duties again. There is no discretion about it. So if you sit down for the three months to expire; anything done after the three months period is unlawful; it’s illegal. It is a police service, they should uphold the law instead of breaking it..."

