Labourer Jailed 22 Years For Robbery

A labourer was yesterday jailed 22 years in hard labour by the Accra Circuit court one for robbing a Chinese at Sakumono on April 13, 2017.



The convict, Ekow Korsah, together with an accomplice, Michael Mensah, also known as Munkor, attacked Ren Guang Fa of Ruisser Investment a Chinese Engineering Company, and took his GH₵1,140.00 a desktop computer, Huawei P8 mobile phone and its charger, and dresses.



Incidentally, the Chinese engineer died during the attack.



Aboagye Tandoh, however, adjourned the trial of teh second accused, Micheal Mensah, to June 29, 2017 becasue he pleased not guilty.



Passing sentence, the judge said that it was incumbent on the court to give Ekow a deterrent sentence to avoid future occurrence.



Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, prosecutor, said that both the convict (Ekow) and the accused (Micheal) worked in the same company with the deceased and that at about 8:30 a.m., Mr. Emmanuel Owusu, a driver of Ren Guang Fa, went to the house on April 13, 2017 to pick him to work as he usually did but detected that the doors were opened.



He said the complainant (driver) called the deceased a number of items but there was no response so he decided to enter the bedroom only to see that the room had been ransacked and the Chinese engineer (deceased) was dead and lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.



Mr. Owusu rushed to the police and lodged a complaint leading to the arrest of the two persons who according to an informant, saw them go to the deceased's house at about 8:30 p.m. on that fateful day.



Chief supt. Tuaruka said that Ekow was arrested at his hideout at Lashibi on April 16, 2017, where the police retrieved the Huawei P8 mobile phone with its charger from him and they were easily identified by the brother of the deceased, Mr. Tin Ming as belonging to Guang Fa.



He said the convict admitted in his caution statement that he (convict) committed the crime with Micheal where he (Convict) used a kitchen knife and cut the left wrist hand of the deceased, and stole the money together with the items.



The prosecutor said that culprits shared the GH1,140.00 between themselves but the convict tool GH620,00 whilst his accomplice took GH52.00, the desk top computer and perosnal belongigns.



He said that in April 21, 2017, Michael was arrested at Teshie in Accra and he led the police to his hometown Ekumfi-Arkrah in the Central Region and a search in his room led to the retrieval of the desktop computer and dresses of the deceased.





