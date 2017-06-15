Contractors Urge To Develop Passion For Excellence

Related Stories Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, has challenged local Ghanaian contractors and businesses to develop a passion for excellence – quality job execution.



That, he said, was the way forward to make them more competitive and win government contracts.



They had over the years been accused of poor quality work, which had seriously affected the structural and engineering integrity of many a government infrastructural projects.



Mr. Atta Akyea, who was inaugurating a concrete products factory at Krapa in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality said it was incumbent on them to develop competencies that would improve their capacity to deliver quality job to meet required specifications and acceptable standards.



The factory owned by Erduk Group of Companies, produces solid and hollow blocks of all sizes, kerbs, paving blocks, culverts, reinforcement bars and other concrete products for the construction sector.



The Minister underlined the government’s determination to support the private sector to grow to create jobs for the people.



They were looking forward to a situation where local private developers would lead the way in the use of local materials to construct affordable houses to reduce the housing deficit of about 1.7 million units.



He praised Mr. Eric Duku, the founder of the company, for the initiative and said it tied in with the government’s one district, one factory agenda.



Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, said private sector development and growth was the surest way to speed up the nation’s socio-economic progress.



He indicated that the effort to reduce poverty could struggle without the active support and participation of the private sector.



That was why the government was creating the right conditions for the sector to thrive, he added.



Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI, Bantamahene, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said the achievement of Mr. Duku should inspire other young people to take bold business decisions to create employment opportunities not only for themselves, but others.



Mr. Duku said the factory was his contribution to efforts at helping to make the nation a better place for everybody to live