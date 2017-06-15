MMT Chase 3 Former Ministers For Unpaid Debts

Related Stories Three former ministers in the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration are indebted to the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Limited to the tune of GH¢ 106,340, documents intercepted by mynewsgh.com has revealed.



The amount represents the cost of a total number of fleet of buses the three former government appointees hired from the company between October and December 2016 for political party activities under its special hiring services.



Former Ministers of Transport Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Dzifa Attivor and a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary Education Samuel Akudzeto Ablakwa according to documents sighted by mynewsgh.com, had their names corresponding to their requests by officials of the company who confirmed no payment has been made despite several attempts to compel all three to do so.



In a letter dated October 21, 2016 reference number MMT/ATOM/1/002 from the company, it was established that the North Tongu lawmaker hired 18 buses at the rate of GH¢ 1,500 for each.



Per his agreement, the buses were supposed to pick and drop passengers believed to be supporters of the NDC party from Juapong, Fodzoku, Torgorme, Podoe, Afawode, Dorsec, Volo and Battoir on October 26, 2016.



According to checks from the Metro Mass Transit limited, it fulfilled its part of the bargain but the former minister is yet to make any payment despite sending him an itemized bill.



It was also observed that Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and Dzifa Attivor were also presented with bills but have since not paid which management of the MMT claim has resulted the increasing debt of the company.