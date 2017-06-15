GAF Disgusted By Circulation of False Material On Late Major Mahama

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has expressed resentments over the circulation of an old picture depicting three soldiers at a firing range at a beach.



Father of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, Capt (Rtd) Dennis Mahama is alleged to be one of the firers in the picture.



In a statement signed by Armed Forces Commander Ma Larbi, GAF has expressed "its disgust at this malicious act of deliberately trying to link the family of the deceased officer to the action portrayed in the photograph. This is purely a fabrication with ill- motives and has no bearing whatsoever to the father of the deceased".



The material in circulation, according to the Armed Forces, is false and should be "completely disregarded".



Full statement below-



CIRCULATION OF FALSE MATERIAL ON MAJOR MAXWELL MAHAMA’S FAMILY



The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to an old picture depicting three soldiers at a firing range at a beach of an uncertified location. There is also an accompanying audio alleging that one of the firers is the father of the late Major Maxwell Mahama.



GAF wishes to express its disgust at this malicious act of deliberately trying to link the family of the deceased officer to the action portrayed in the photograph. This is purely a fabrication with ill- motives and has no bearing whatsoever to the father of the deceased.



The picture and audio circulating on social media are therefore totally FALSE and aimed at maligning the family and bringing its name in particular and that of GAF as a whole into disrepute in the wake of a national tragedy.



GAF wishes to emphasise that the material in circulation is FALSE and should be completely disregarded.





SIGNED

MA LARBI

Commander

For Director Public Relations