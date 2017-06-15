Mechanic Buys 4 State Suvs For GHC8k, 4 Pickups For GHC18k

Related Stories An auto mechanic who was contracted by the Mahama administration to repair state-owned vehicles acquired 10 of such state vehicles: four (4) Toyota Land Cruisers, four (4) brand new Pickups, one (1) Toyota SUV and a VW Passat, at abnormally low prices, the National Operations Commander of the Vehicle Retrieval Task Force, Daasebre Kwabena Ahenkorah, has revealed.



According to Mr Ahenkorah, two SUVs have been retrieved from the mechanic, Mr Asem Emmanuel, at Olebu-Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.



He said Mr Asem Emmanuel had diverted several state vehicles that were sent to him for repairs into his own garages.



Mr Ahenkorah, who is also the Assistant Divisional Officer at Kotoka International Airport, told Accra-based Kasapa FM’s Fiifi Banson on Thursday 15 June in an interview that Asem Emmanuel had been changing the registration numbers of the state cars before diverting them into his two garages.



He said the mechanic admitted buying state vehicles at very low prices from elements of the previous administration.



Receipts covering the purchase of the said vehicles showed that the four brand new Double Cabin Pickups were bought at a total sum of GH¢18,000 while each of the four Toyota Land Cruisers was bought at GH¢2,000 totalling GH¢8,000.



Mr Ahenkorah said it is only the Toyota V8 that was sold to Mr Asem Emmanuel at GH¢30,000.