IGP Asked To Investigate Claim Aisha Huang Went Back To Site

Related Stories The Media Coalition Against Galamsey has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Appeatu, to investigate a claim that Aisha Huang, the galamsey kingpin who was recently granted court bail in an illegal mining case, has gone back to the concession she and her accomplices were working on before their arrest.



The claim was made by the Volta Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, to the IGP, indicating that the Chinese woman was spotted at her illegal mining site in a black pick-up with tinted windows on June 4, this year.



According to the petition, Aisha was spotted loading some items, including batteries, into her pickup before she departed.



Responding to the petition, the Convenor of the coalition, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, said it would be in the interest of the nation if the IGP took up the matter with urgency.



Background



On May 5, this year, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Office in Obuasi raided an illegal mining site and arrested four Chinese for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.



The four were Gao Jin Cheng, Lu Qi Ju, Haibin Gao and Zhang Zhipeng During investigations, Aisha was mentioned as the owner of the concession and she was later arrested.



When she was taken to court, Aisha was charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, (Act 703), and providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to sections 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act.



She was also charged with the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) and Regulation 18 (1) of the Ghana Immigration Regulations, 2001 (L.I.1691).



The four Chinese were charged with disobedience of directive given under the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573.



In granting bail, the court held that the state failed to prove that Aisha and her compatriots would interfere with investigations. Also, it was of the view that the state failed to prove that the accused persons were flight risk and would not avail themselves to stand trial when granted bail.



Concerns



The petition by Volta Resources Limited raised concerns over the inability of the state to seize the equipment owned by Aisha.



According to the petition, six excavators and other materials remained at Aisha’s illegal mining site and under her direct control.



Mr Ashigbey said there was the need for investigators to carry out thorough investigations into the issues raised in the petition by Volta Resources Limited.



That, he said, would enable the police to close all gaps to be able to put up a competent case in court to strengthen the fight against galamsey.