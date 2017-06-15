Fmr Veep & Wife Donates To The Robert Aboagye-Mensah Community Library

Related Stories The former Second Lady, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur has presented reading materials including Bibles reading books and writing materials to the Robert Kwasi Aboagye-Mensah Community library at St Peters Methodist church at Achimota in Accra.



The St Peters Methodist Church in New Achimota decided to name the library after The Most Rev. Dr. Robert Kwasi Aboagye-Mensah who is a Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana for his immense contribution to the church and Education in Ghana.



The Former Second Lady who has already made similar donations across the country was accompanied by his husband the Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.



The former Second family was received by The Most Rev. Dr. Robert Kwasi Aboagye-Mensah who is a Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana and Very Rev. Emmanuel B. Asenso the Minister in Charge of the St Peters Methodist Church who also doubles as the – Director of Communications and Publications, Methodist Church Ghana.



Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur in making the presentation said the objective for the donation is to encourage people to read, learn and become future leaders and informative. Especially a church library that opens up to the community was a very good initiative. Since some can also read for pleasure and learn new vocabularies.



The former Second Lady who is a Professional Librarian and former President of the Ghana Library Association is at the fore front in helping to revive the reading culture in Ghana and has been donating educational materials to schools in the rural areas of Ghana through her NGO.



Mrs Amissah-Arthur is also a leading personality who is telling the library story of Ghana and the work she has been doing in Ghana in the area of creating awareness in library use.



She has helped revived the reading culture in the country especially the less privileged in society. This is because she knows information is now a commodity.



She commended the church for their sacrifice in putting up the library and also the way and manner they keep the place clean.



She said to become good leaders in the future education is critical and key in nation building. She also called on the children to continue with the shared Christian values that have been imbibed in the community to lead godly lives.



Mrs. Amissah- Arthur noted that committing the books to effective use is to achieve reading results in the country.



The Most Rev. Dr. Robert Kwasi Aboagye-Mensah the Immediate Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana commended the Second Lady’s commitment to the enhancement of education in the country through the donation of learning materials to various schools. And also lauded the fomer Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and his Wife for their good works in the in the area of education.



Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur earlier visited some ongoing projects at the Church and including the library and also commended the church for the noble idea and for their dedication to duty and urged them to continue the good works.







