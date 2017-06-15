126 Killed In Road Crashes In Accra Metropolis

Related Stories A total of 126 people were killed in 1, 976 road crashes in the Accra metropolis from January to May this year, as against 173 deaths, recorded in 2,200 accidents last year, within the same period.



Out of the total figure, 527 pedestrians were knocked down by vehicles.



1,014 others sustained injuries while on board vehicles. The vehicles involved were 3,324.



Additionally, about 568 drivers were convicted by the Motor Traffic courts and a total fine of GH¢4 76,480.00 collected and paid into the consolidated fund.



The Commanding Officer of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (C/MTTD), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Alex Amponsah-Asiamah, disclosed these to The Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.



He said most of the accidents were caused by human error, over-speeding, wrongful overtaking and bad nature of roads.



DCOP Amponsah-Asiamah said the MTTD would work with the Ministry of Transport, National Road Safety Commission, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority and other stakeholders to prevent road accidents.



He said more MMTD personnel would also be deployed on the roads to enforce the road safety laws.



DCOP Amponsah-Asiamah cautioned drivers to abide by traffic regulations to avoid accidents and cautioned that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.



He advised pedestrians to use designated routes such as zebra crossings, to avoid being knocked down by vehicles and urged the public to support the MMTD in making the roads safe.





