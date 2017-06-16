Suspend Issuance Of New Driving License – Minister To DVLA

Related Stories The Ministry of Transport has directed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to suspend, with immediate effect, the introduction of Smart Drivers Licence and Vehicle Registration Cards slated to take effect on July 18.



A letter dated June 14, 2017 ordered that the two projects should be suspended until the necessary approvals have been sought.



The letter signed by sector Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, was addressed to the Chief Executive of DVLA, Kwasi Agyemang Busia, and copied to the Vice-President Alhaji, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



Ministry and Cabinet approval needed



In the letter, the Minister explained that “I wish to refer you to the discussion I had with you on the subject for which drew your attention to the need to obtain approval from the Ministry and Cabinet before implementation of such major projects.”



DVLA to present Memorandum to Ministry



Asiamah asked DVLA to submit a memorandum on the projects to the Ministry to enable him to undertake some consultations and seek the necessary approval from Cabinet.



Concerned Drivers Association threaten demo



Members of the Concerned Drivers Association have threatened to stage a demonstration on July 10, against the government for the planned introduction of the new of Smart Drivers Licence and Vehicle Registration Cards. They alleged that the Smart Drivers Licence would cost GH?450.



The DVLA admits that the new license expected would cost more to obtain but did not provide figures since it is yet to fix the price for the new licence.



DVLA Chief Executive on cost of new licence



DVLA Chief Executive, Busia, had said the existing charges would not quite cover the cost of producing the upgraded ones.



According to him, factors, such as the speed in producing the new licences, and its improved quality and security features would hike the costs. The new licences are expected to be delivered within four weeks of application.



He revealed that DVLA would no longer contract private firms to print the drivers’ licences or documents such as roadworthy certificates. Busia also revealed that the Authority had procured its own machines for printing such sensitive documents.



Benefits of new license



Under the new procedure for the acquisition of driver’s licence, applicants could receive their licences within three to four weeks.



Applicants whose licences are ready would be notified through a call before the delivery date.



The new procedure for the acquisition of driver’s licence is expected to reduce the time and challenges that people who apply for driver’s licence go through.



The new procedure is also expected to help reduce the issue of fraud and exploitation of people in the acquisition of the driver’s licence.



Busia said his vision is to help improve upon the service, raise public confidence and improve upon the image of the Authority.



He said his vision is also to help build a strong human resource management department that could help staff to plan their progression and development in the service and create a transparent system for the appreciation of hard work.