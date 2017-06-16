AG Directs Further Police Investigation Into ‘Delta Force’ Case

Related Stories The Attorney General’s Department has directed the police to conduct further investigation into the case in which 13 members of a group calling itself, the ‘Delta Force’, are being tried in a Kumasi Circuit Court.



They are alleged to have attacked the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Mr. George Adjei, and thrown him out of his office on March 24.



For this, they have been charged with conspiracy, causing unlawful damage and preventing public officer from performing his duty.



All of them have pleaded not guilty and are on bail.



When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, June 15, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Okyere Darko, informed the court about the new development.



The court therefore adjourned the case to Thursday, July 13, to allow the police time to carry out further investigation as directed by the Attorney General.