Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Murder Of Ardeyman Chief

Three people have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Ardeyman Development Chief, Nii Tettey Suban, in the Ga West Municipal Assembly last week.



They are Asafoatse Nii Quartey Kortey, 39, also known as Cobra, a carpenter, Musah Mohammed, 28, a scrap dealer and Rahim Yakubu,20, a shepherd were arrested at a hotel at Kwabenya, Accra, where they were alleged to have gone to launch a similar attack.



The Public Affairs Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



He said that the suspects were currently in the custody of the police and assisting in investigations.



Narrating the circumstances leading to the murder, ASP Tenge said at 12.30 am on June 8, the deceased and other family members gathered at their stool house at Ardeyman to perform their annual traditional rites for the lifting of the ban on drumming and noise making.



She said in the process the three suspects and others who are currently at large armed with AK 47 rifles, pistols, machetes and clubs attacked the household.



ASP Tenge said they fired indiscriminately and as a result three persons, including Nii Saban sustained various gunshots wounds.



She said the suspects chased the deceased into a relative’s room shot and inflicted machete wounds on him.



“The suspects realising that he was dead, carried the body and dumped it in another room and bolted,”ASP Tenge said.



She said one of the two victims, who sustained gunshot wounds, had since been treated and discharged, whilst the other was receiving treatment at the hospital.



ASP Tenge indicated that the police retrieved four empty AK47 shells, twelve 9mm empty shells, one empty cartridge and a life cartridge at the scene.



ASP Tenge said one pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition was retrieved from Kortey during his arrest.



She said the police had impounded two unregistered motorcycles, which were one of the motorcycles used by the suspects during the invasion of the Ardeyman family stool house on June 8.



ASP Tenge said investigations into the case were ongoing while efforts were being made to arrest their accomplices.





