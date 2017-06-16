Drug Barons Buy “Cars And Houses For NACOB Officials” - Akrasi Sarpong Discloses

Related Stories The former Executive Secretary of the Narcotics Control Board [NACOB] Akrasi Sarpong has admitted that there are “hard core” drug kingpins in Ghana.



He said their activities are “dangerous” and “they are very influential in our society so it’s hard to fight them.”



Speaking on UTV’s morning show, ‘Adekye Nsroma’, Akrasi Sarpong noted that the Mahama-led administration was keen in fighting drugs during his tenure.



According to him, his [John Mahama’s] effort could not yield much positive results because the drug barons were so “powerful”.



He alleged that the drug kingpins manipulated NACOB’s staff with luxurious gifts that made it impossible to trace their activities.



“The drug barons in Ghana buy cars and houses for the NACOB officials. So how can they arrest them?” he questioned.