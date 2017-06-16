Nayele Ametefe Was A “Smart & Intelligent Girl” – Frm NACOB Boss

Related Stories Former Narcotics Control Board [NACOB] boss, Akrasi Sarpong has described convicted Ghanaian/Austrian drug baroness Nayele Ametefe as a “Smart girl” in her trade.



According to him, he ones invited the ‘beautiful’ drug kingpin to his office for interrogations when appointed as NACOB boss but there was no concrete evidence to detain her.



Speaking on UTV’s morning show, ‘Adekye Nsroma’ Akrasi Sarpong recalled that Nayele was living a luxurious life with proceeds from her drug business.



“She was then renting a luxurious BMW car for her personal use on daily basis paying huge amount of money on that. She was smart and intelligent,” he said.



Nayele Ametefe pleaded guilty to carrying 12 kilos of cocaine to the United Kingdom and was sentenced to eight years, eight months’ imprisonment.



She was sentenced on her own plea by the Isleworth Crown Court in London.