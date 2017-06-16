NDC Chairman’s House Burnt

Related Stories THE ASHANTI Regional First Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost his plush three-bedroom house to a ferocious inferno.



Nana Kwasi, who is currently gunning for the Ashanti Regional NDC chairmanship position, witnessed the horrific spectacle of fire consuming his house at about 1:00 pm on Thursday.



The posh-looking house, which is situated at Achiawkrom near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, was totally gutted by the blaze, which according to eyewitnesses, ran at top speed.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reportedly rushed to the place to help douse the inferno but the damage had already been done by the time they arrived.



Eyewitnesses who spoke to this paper said Nana Kwasi and his family were in the house when suddenly the fire started from one of the rooms.



What triggered the blaze could not readily be figured out, but people who rushed to the scene to offer assistance suspected an electrical fault.



They said some people in the neighbourhood saw a thick smoke and so they rushed to the house and assisted Nana Kwasi to take his children to safety.



According to them, some few items were also taken from the house but attempts to douse the inferno failed to yield the intended results as it consumed the house.



Nana Kwasi is one of the key NDC men in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region in general, and intends to contest for the chairmanship position of the NDC in the region.