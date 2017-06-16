I’ll Ensure “Quality Justice” – CJ Nominee

Related Stories The Chief Justice nominee Justice Sophia Akuffo has promised to leave a legacy that will ensure every Ghanaian feels secured to resort to the courts to settle disputes.



She said her utmost priority in terms of vision is to produce “quality judges” who will resort to technology to dispense justice to all.



“I’m sure people have been asking what my vision is, it is to ensure quality judges delivering quality justice with technology,” Justice Akuffo said during her vetting Friday, June 16, 2017 before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



She promised to look into the working conditions of judges as she takes over the judiciary from her predecessor Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, who retired June 7, 2017.



Profile



Sophia A.B. Akuffo has been a Judge of the Supreme Court of Ghana for the past two decades.



Sophia Akuffo trained as a lawyer under Nana Akufo-Addo who had her Masters in Law (LLM) from the Havard University in the United States.



She has been a member of the Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute and the Chairperson of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Task Force.



In January 2006 she was elected one of the first judges of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights initially elected for two years, she was subsequently re-elected until 2014 and is at present serving as Vice-President of the Court.



She has written The Application of Information & Communication Technology in the Judicial Process – the Ghanaian Experience, a presentation to the African Judicial Network Ghana (2002).



One of her famous cases is when she presided over the Montie 3 in 2016.