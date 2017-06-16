GCAA Installs New Air Traffic Management Equipment

Related Stories An air traffic management (ATM) equipment is being installed at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) at a cost of $1.9 million to enhance the safety and security of the country’s airspace.



The installation of the equipment is currently about 60 per cent complete. The project is being executed by engineers of Indra, a Spanish company, and the GCAA.



It is expected to improve communication between aircraft and air traffic controllers of the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).



New system



The Minister of Aviation, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, while inspecting the project yesterday, said she was impressed with the progress of work.



Briefing the minister, the Managing Director of the GCAA, Mr Simone Allotey, said it had become necessary to replace the old system which had been overused beyond its lifespan.



The old system, was installed in 2001, had a lifespan of 10 years but had been used in the past 16 years for air traffic control.



"It has become almost obsolete. Although we have been keeping it running day after day, it becomes difficult to even get spare parts to replace worn out parts," he said.



To replace the old one, he said, a competitive tender was opened in 2013 and Indra won the bid.



It is expected that the installation of the modern system which started two weeks ago will be completed by the end of June.



The new system is expected to be inaugurated in July, 2017.



Quality



The Project Manager of Indra International ATM programmes, Mr Domingo Pestana Puerta, said under the contract, Indra was providing surveillance systems, service and training, among other services, to ensure quality air control in Ghana’s aviation industry.



He said the installation of the equipment would be followed by a transition period until the local engineers were competent enough to switch over to the new system.



With the new equipment, he said, Ghana could deploy more aircraft which could translate to more revenue for the state.



The Manager in charge of the Aeronautical Surveillance Systems, Mrs Joyce Asante, said the new system would help air traffic controllers to plan traffic in Ghana's airspace and manage their workforce.



The new air traffic management system will help manage aircraft movement as it provides information to help the air controller to take decision, plan work schedules and work flow as they can anticipate traffic from the radar.



After touring the facility, Ms Dapaah urged the GCAA not to wait for the lifespan of the equipment to expire before replacing it.



So far, eight engineers and 16 air traffic control officers have already been trained in Spain and are currently being taken through how to operate the equipment which is mounted in a horseshoe arrangement in the air traffic unit of the GCAA.





