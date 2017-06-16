One District, One Judge Already In Place - Justice Sophia Akuffo

Related Stories Ghana’s Chief Justice-designate, Ms Sophia Akuffo, is optimistic justice delivery in the country will see an improvement under her leadership as she is lacing her boots to enhance ‘one district, one judge’ policy to correspond with government’s economic policy of ‘one district, one factory’



Responding to a question posed by Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region, Eric Opoku, she disclosed that the system is already in place for every district to have a Magistrate Court and a Judge to facilitate justice delivery at the grassroots.



When her attention was however drawn by a member of the appointments committee and Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency Sampson Ahi, that there are some districts without courts and judges, she promised to look into it.



“Districts without courts and courts without judges will be looked into. We will go through the necessary steps to make sure every district is adequately served with a court and a judge but there is the need for facilitation so that the necessary logistics are provided in accordance with modern trends”, she disclosed.



Justice Sophia underscored the need for district courts to be functional in the wake of plans by government to establish factories in the districts which will increase economic activities and human interactions.



“One district ,one factory will facilitate a lot of economic activities as well as human interaction and judicial system will be required in such areas and as I said I will look into it to ensure that every district gets a court and a judge”, she added.