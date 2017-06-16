More Arrests Over Major Mahama

Related Stories Seven persons, who were among 12 people declared wanted by the police for allegedly playing various roles in the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, have been arrested from their hideouts.



They are Nana Kwodjo aka Nana Edjo; John Boakye, Unit Committee Member; Kweku Brefo, aka Daddy; Kaja Rasta; Kwodwo Anima and Sarah Mensah.



The seven persons reported themselves to the police at Diaso in the Central Region after being declared wanted by the police a few days ago.



However, five persons – Yaw Amankwa aka Bullar, the main suspect; Kweku Diesel, a motor rider; Tikwa; Kenkeba and Atipar, are still wanted by the police.



A police source at the CID headquarters in Accra told DAILY GUIDE that the police had increased its intelligence to fish out all the suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of the army officer.



The source said various district and divisional commanders across the country had been given details of the wanted suspects to look out for them to assist in investigations.



“It will be better for them to report themselves because we are poised to get them apprehended since they can run but cannot hide,” the source added.



So far 59 suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the soldier, who was promoted posthumously by President Akufo-Addo from the rank of Captain to Major.



Major Mahama was lynched by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi after being struck down by bullets by the wanted persons.



According to an autopsy conducted on the late Major Mahama’s body, his assailants shot him twice before lynching him.



Two bullets were lodged in his body, a pathologist at the 37 Military Hospital who conducted the autopsy discovered.



He had also suffered a fractured skull when the crowd descended upon him with cudgels, clubs, cement blocks and other deadly weapons.



Three people, led by Yaw Amankwa, are suspected to have fired the gunshots at the soldier.



Major Maxwell Mahama was killed on Monday, May 29, 2017 by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.



The Director General in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Bright Oduro, told the media that police investigations revealed that at about 8am, the army officer, who was then the commander of a military detachment based at Diaso to check the activities of illegal mining (galamsey) in the area, left the detachment base for a 20-kilometer jogging.



At about 9:25 am, he got to the outskirts of Denkyira-Obuasi where a number of women were selling food items by the roadside.



He was said to have bought some snails from one of the women and as he was taking money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the woman from whom he bought them (snails) and a few others saw his sidearm tucked on his waist and soon after he had left, one of the women telephoned the assemblyman of the area, William Baah, to report what she had seen.



Without verifying the information, William Baah – who is also in police custody – allegedly mobilized the town folks to prepare to attack a suspected armed robber who had been sighted by the traders on the outskirt of the town.



The prosecuting officer said the suspects met Major Mahama, near the Denkyira-Obuasi cemetery and without giving him the opportunity to identify himself, attacked him with the lethal weapons, killed and burnt part of his body.





