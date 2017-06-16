Akua Donkor Robbery Witness Lied – Suspect

Related Stories Barnabas Kayase, the driver allegedly involved in purportedly robbing Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), on Tuesday ended his cross-examination of the fifth prosecution witness.



The accused person told the court that the information provided by the witness was untrue.



Kayase told the court that he was arrested in one of the accused person’s home but the prosecution witness said otherwise, indicating that the accused was arrested near Pluzz Fm in Santa Maria, a suburb of Accra.



When Kayase asked the witness whether anything was retrieved from him, the witness said money was retrieved but could not give the figure.



“My Lord, the witness is not truthful to this court,” he added.



The court adjourned the case to 29th June for the prosecution to produce its next witness.



The accused persons are Yakubu Yusif, trader and Central Regional Chairman of the GFP; Barnabas Kayase, Madam Akua Donkor’s driver and secretary of the party; Opoku Agyemang, trader and Abdul Razak Shaibu, a member of a GPRTU task force.

Two others, Joe and Nuamah aka Lion, are currently on the run. The accused persons are on remand.



The prosecution said on that day Akua Donkor, together with Yusif and Kayase were on board her vehicle – a Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number GT 6028-16 – from Taifa and heading towards the Kotoka International Airport for her to catch a flight to the United States of America.



Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, prosecuting, said on December 30, 2016 at Taifa in Accra, the six persons conspired to rob Madam Akua Donkor.



The prosecutor said the accused persons at about 0230 hours at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, robbed Madam Donkor at gunpoint and snatched her travelling bag containing plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, voter ID card, $30,000 and GH¢3,000.00.



“Akua decided to pass home and on reaching Sowutuom immediately after the Agbeve Herbal Clinic area, Opoku called Kayase on phone and asked where they had reached while Razak, Joe and Lion were waiting to execute their agenda,” Chief Supt Tuaruka told the court.



He said the three, armed with guns on board an unregistered motorbike, appeared behind the vehicle, and “as soon as Kayase spotted the armed men, he reduced the speed of the car, showing double hazard indicators that the complainant was in the car.”



Kayase, according to the prosecutor, parked the vehicle and the armed men attacked the complainant with guns and took the monies and items and then dragged her from the vehicle and escaped with the booty.





