New Local Governance Act 936 Mandates EC To Create New Assemblies

Related Stories The creation of new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country is now the sole mandate of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Initially, the creation of a new assembly was the sole prerogative of the President, a situation, critics say were done to score political points.



Mr Jonathan Azasoo, a Deputy Director at the National Development Planning Commission, said the situation had not been the best, as it rendered some of the assemblies unviable.



But, added that the passage of the new Local Governance Act (936), 2016, has given the responsibility to the EC to do so if the need arise.



Mr Azasoo was speaking at a day’s sensitisation workshop on the new Act 936 in Sunyani on Friday.



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Co-ordinating Committee on Decentralisation and the Institute of Local Government Studies organised the workshop.



It was attended by presiding members, co-ordinating directors, civil society organisation and financial institutions.



Mr Azasoo explained that the new Act 936 was passed to replace Act 462 because it contained limitations, inconsistencies, duplications and conflicts, which made the work of the assembly difficult.



He said the new Act 936 was merged with five different Acts after a vigorous reviewed process was made on those Acts.



Mr Felix Chaahaah, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Coordinating Director urged MMDAs to be acquainted with Act for the assemblies to function effectively.



He noted that there would be role conflicts that would make the work of the assembly difficult if they were not abreast of the Act.



Mr Chaahaah observed that though certain gabs had been identified in the new Act and required review, standing orders of the assemblies were taken from the Act 936.



He said assembly meetings were essential in the district assembly concept and added that such meetings would be meaningful for development if the assemblies understood the Act.