Akufo-Addo’s Ministers Yet To Get First Pay In Months – Mustapha Hamid Confirms

The 50 ministers and 60 deputy ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo are yet to receive their salary months after they were sworn into office.



There was public outcry following the nomination of these 110 appointees appointed between February and March.



The opposition condemned the “abnormal” number considering the toll it will have on the public purse.



But President Akufo-Addo defended the appointment, the largest number under the Fourth Republic, saying the current challenges of the country demand the numbers to help him bring the country back on track.



As if to justify the fears of critics, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid confirmed to TV3’s Hot Issue on Saturday that government has not been able to pay a single month salary to the appointees.



“Ministers have not been paid,” the minister reluctantly told Winston Amoah, host of the show.



“The processes of getting these things done take time,” he conceded, perhaps explaining why some civil servants still have payment issues with the government.



Mustapha Hamid acknowledged that it is “not the best thing” that people are employed and yet do not get paid for close to a year.



Asked how he and his colleagues have been surviving without pay, the Information Minister admitted that it has been “difficult” but are able to pull through courtesy the grace of God and support of friends.



He agreed to perception that undue delay in paying appointees could influence some, and therefore appealed to those responsible for clearing such payments to facilitate the process.