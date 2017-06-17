US Embassy Denies Advising Mayweather Against Ghana Trip

Related Stories The US Embassy in Ghana has denied claims by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, that boxer Floyd Mayweather cancelled his trip to Accra based on advise of “insecurity” offered 'The Money Man' by the mission.



Mr Nartey George had said on his Facebook page that the lack of security in Ghana had put fear in Ghanaians and foreign nationals, a situation that led to cancellation of the American boxer’s June 16 trip.



“There is a growing sense of insecurity in the country today. Robberies, contract killings, and unexplained deaths litter the news. It is so frightening we are becoming scared of our own shadows.



“This fact is amply evidenced by the cancellation of the visit of The Money Man Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team would as part of standard protocols engage the US Embassy in Ghana on the security situation in town. It is safe to conclude that the assessment by the Embassy was one of insecurity, prompting the cancellation.



“We need to pray for Ghana. I am reminded of the words of a senior man of God: ‘There is a sinister force on the prowl in our nation. It is a force of impunity. It is a force of treachery. It is a force of evil. To keep silent in such a situation is to allow evil to triumph.’"



However, the Press Attaché to the US Embassy in Ghana, Sara Stealy contacted ClassFMonline.com to deny the allegation.



Meanwhile, Mayweather has disclosed his visit to Ghana and Nigeria will come off in autumn.



“Motherland Africa, Nigeria & Ghana, my Undefeated Africa Tour has been pushed to the fall @RnBAllStarsEnt @ONEbrentTMT 4 more event info,” he tweeted.