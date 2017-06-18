Akuffo’s Touting Comment ‘Unacceptable’, ‘Prejudicial’ – Group

Related Stories A group calling itself United for National Interest has criticised Chief Justice nominee Sophia Akuffo over what it says are prejudicial comments made by her during her vetting.



Justice Akuffo told parliament on Friday, June 16 that it was “distasteful” for lawyers to advertise their services on social media.



According to her, touting is frowned upon in the practice and considered an unethical conduct.



Her comments come on the back of the three-year ban slapped on human rights lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu by the General Legal Council (GLC) for what it described as violation of advertisement rules and for charging excessive legal fees.



Mr Sosu was accused of advertising on Facebook.



Sharing her opinion on the matter when she appeared before the vetting committee on Friday, 16 June, 2017, Justice Akuffo said: “If you want my view on advertising on social media, personally, I’m a 67-year-old woman, I’ve been at the bar since 1973/74 and I believe that dignity of the bar is important as dignity of the judiciary. And the idea of lawyers touting themselves on social media is personally distasteful to me, but that aside, the law is clearly against touting because it is considered an improper conduct on the part of the lawyer. Every profession has its rules.”



Instead of advertising on social media, Justice Akuffo suggested “you can have a website and put yourself on your website”.



Meanwhile, Mr Sosu has appealed his ban. He is also seeking a declaration that the charge of touting and personal advertisement levelled against him by the General Legal Council is discriminatory and contrary to Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution and praying the court to quash his three-year ban.



However the group has condemned Justice Akuffo over her comments.