Flooding Unbearable, Government Must Act – Zanetor Rawlings

Klottey Korle MP Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings has charged government to take "a very serious look at re-engineering our drainage system in Accra".



His remarks follow inundations in several suburbs in Accra following hours of rainfall in the capital on Friday, June 16.



Dr Agyemang-Rawlings stated that “the perennial flooding and then sympathising with victims, then going back to sleep and waiting for the next flood again is getting out of hand”.



She emphasised that “our voices will seriously have to be louder”, lamenting she “really feel for the people who lose their properties and have to start life over again, only to go through the same vicious [circle] over and over, though I'll not negate our own attitude towards sanitation as well”.