Denkyira-Obuasi Spiritually Confiscated; Rituals Needed To Cleanse Town - Islamic Cleric

Related Stories Islamic cleric, numerologist, philosopher and an acclaimed spiritual soothsayer who is known globally for his accurate predictions and prophecies says late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was lynched recently by some natives of Denkyira-Obuasi had a “Hidden Star”.



Sheikh Ustaz Sham-una Jibril explained that – “It is a type of star in which the bearer of the star is popularly known and recognized immediately after his death.”



According to him, late musicians, Terry Bonchaka, Castro and politician Adams Mahama all had the same ‘hidden stars’.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com Sheikh Ustaz said – “Most often than not, human star functions when one is alive which is normal in the spiritual realm, but hidden star conflicts with the normal principle. The person will be known, liked and recognized mostly after one's death. Besides, people with this kind of star die in tragic conditions either by accidents, murder (acid attacks, stabbing), drown in water bodies etc.”



“Above these, the most dangerous aspect of this star is that, if such people die, their stars in spirit will need someone to accompany them due to its strength and magnitude in spirit. Examples of such incidence are; after Adams Mahama's death, a diehard NPP supporter was stabbed to death at Asawase. Also, a policeman was shot at Ashiaman immediately after Major Maxwell's death. Better still, after the tragic death of Terry Bonchaka, Suzzy Williams (a renowned Ghanian actress) had a similar tragic accident. Moreover, after Castro's death, Abodam's manager (Fennec Okyere) was also murdered,” he added.



The soothsayer however noted that the people from Denkyira-Obuasi must perform some rituals to appease the gods for the atrocity they caused.



“They should slaughter an antelope and share it to 19 mad people within and around the township regardless of their sex. If not, they will experience more tragic situations continuously for 2years because of the deceased soul. Alternatively, they can slaughter 19 billy goats to the same mad men in replacement of the antelope,” he said.



“In my spiritual calculations, the village is spiritually confiscated by their grandparents, and dwarfs are inciting the inhabitants of Denkyira-Obuasi to undertake such uncultured attitude for them to be sacked away from the township.”



“I therefore advise that, the Imams in the township should recite Suratul Yasin (Quran Chapter 36) 1,111 times to get rid of the dwarfs in control of the township,” He told Peacefmonline.com.