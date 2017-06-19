Yes! Fatal Plane Crash Awaits Black Stars - Owusu Bempah Reaffirms Prophecy

Related Stories The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah says fatal plane crash revelation about the Senior National team, Black Stars should not be treated as a “joke”.



According to him, he has already prophesied the tragedy before his colleague Prophet, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi did - but praying fervently to avert that from happening.



“I don’t know Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi but Ghanaians should take him serious. I saw this tragedy happening and told my congregation to pray towards that during our 31st all night service. Yes the fatal plane crash await the Black Stars but we must all pray against that” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Earlier prophecy



A Christian preacher-man Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi has predicted that the Black Stars will be involved in a fatal plane crash in September.



General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel in Kumasi made this shocking claim during his preaching on radio on Wednesday morning, claiming the looming calamity was revealed to him by God.



The pastor, nicknamed Eagle Prophet, says new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and other members of the Ghana Football Association must approach him to avert the looming national catastrophe through the plane crash.



The pastor, who became a household name after his prophecy on the Kintampo waterfalls disaster in Ghana came into fruition, said the Black Stars entire delegation will die in a fatal air crash in September.



The Black Stars are scheduled to travel to Congo in September for the return leg of their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Brazzaville.