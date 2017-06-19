Veep Hails Role Of Private Sector In Job Creation

Related Stories The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has hailed the role of the private sector in job creation, noting that economic empowerment is created by individuals with vision.



In a speech read for him at the inauguration of a concrete products factory at Krapa in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said the housing sector was currently faced with a deficit of 1.7 million units, therefore, such investments targeted at closing the deficit was great news to the government.



The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, who read the speech on behalf of the Vice President, said the government could only do its part by creating the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.



Construction solutions



The Erduk Concrete Product Factory, a subsidiary of the Erduk Group of Companies, is a one-stop outlet for building construction, civil engineering, real estate, haulage and mining services.



It also manufactures and sells concrete products such as kerbs, paving blocks, culverts and sandcrete blocks, including solid and hollow blocks.



“We recall that the Erduk Company started operations as a sole proprietorship and has expanded with this huge investment, employing over 160 local artisans. As a government, we see this company as a partner and will do our best to ensure it thrives to augment our one district, one factory initiative,” the vice-president said.



He urged Ghanaian contractors and businesses to develop a spirit of excellence in the execution of contracts in order to rub shoulders with their foreign counterparts and secure major contracts.



Dignatories



The event brought together top hierarchy of stakeholders including traditional rulers, the clergy Ministers of State, District and Municipal Chief Executives in the Ashanti Region. Notable among them were Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI, Bantamahene, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister; Ms Serwaa Denkyi, the Ejisu-Juabeng MCE and a high powered delegation from the Church of Pentecost led by its Chairman, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah.



Commitment



The Chief Executive Officer of Erduk Group of Companies, Mr Eric Duku, said the company was born out of a commitment to fulfill the will of God by serving humanity and as such he would continue to initiate projects and activities to boost the construction industry.



“With a dedicated team of experts in every engineering and construction discipline, available resources we are here to satisfy all infrastructural needs and looking forward to working with you to deliver cost effective and aesthetically satisfying projects,” he assured.



Mr Duku acknowledged the support of stakeholders such as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and said the company would be inspired to do more to create employment opportunities for the youth within the area and beyond.



For his part, the Bantamahene, who represented the Asantehene, said the achievement of Mr Duku should inspire other young people to take bold business decisions to create employment opportunities not only for themselves, but others.



He urged the people of the Ashanti particularly to support the company by patronising its products.



The Board Chairman of Erduk Group, Mr Kwame Owusu Sekyere, recounted how the company started as a retailer of cement and ventured into iron rods and other products, before incorporating as a limited liability company with the name, Erduk Concrete Products and Building Works.



He said the company had expanded to include civil engineering, real estate, haulage, mining services, sale of concrete products such as kerbs, paving blocks, culverts and Sandcrete blocks in a bid to meet the fast growing market.



Addressing the gathering, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, observed that private sector development and growth was the surest way to speed up the nation’s socio-economic progress.



He indicated that the effort to reduce poverty could struggle without the active support and participation of the private sector. “That was why the government was creating the right conditions for the sector to thrive”, he added.