Major Mahama's Murder: Court Discharges First 7 Suspects; Assemblyman To Seek Medical Attention

Related Stories The Cape Coast District Court has today Monday discontinued the case against the first batch of persons who were arrested for the alleged complicity in the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.



The move now is to let the Police transfer the seven accused persons, including the assembly man who was said to have masterminded the killing of the military officer at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region to Accra for prosecution.



All the seven, who are residents of Denkyira-Obuasi, were arraigned on a provisional charge of murder on June 1 at the Cape Coast District Court which remanded them into police custody to allow for further investigations into the case.



Major Mahama’s ‘killers’ charged with murder, remanded when the case came up in Court Monday morning.



The Police prosecutors stated that, the Police Central Intelligence Department Headquarters in Accra would take over the case, hence prayed the court to discharge the accused persons.



George Bernard Shaw, who is the Counsel for the accused persons did not oppose the request by the prosecution but however told the court the assemblyman, William Baah, has a head injury and also prayed the court to order the prosecution to seek for medical attention.



He did not say how Baah had the head injury or the nature of the injury, but the court in view of the prosecution’s request, discharged the seven persons and struck out the case.



Her ladyship also ordered the assemblyman and one other who also had a leg injury as well as all others who may require healthcare to be given medical care.



Meanwhile the Police is making efforts to consolidate the case for prosecution.