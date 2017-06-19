Don’t Give Birth When You Aren’t Ready - Security Expert Advices Potential Fathers

Related Stories As the whole world is celebrating the role of fathers, self-acclaimed Security Expert, Irbad Ibrahim has called on the new Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, the Ministry of Women, Child and Gender Protection and other stakeholders to enact a law to force irresponsible fathers to take care of their children.



According to him, it is time to introduce alimony in the country where fathers who shirk their responsibilities will be enforced to pay some amount for the upkeep of the child every month.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Irbad Ibrahim fumed that Ghanaians make so much noise about Father’s Day but many fathers have failed by making women suffer on the street hawking to take care of their children.



“We make so much noise about Father’s Day in Africa but not all fathers are responsible. It is a man who impregnates his wife, but we always see the women in traffics, hawking either with their babies or alone on high street looking for daily bread for their children and for school fees,” he fumed.



“In US, the black dominated areas have similar problem and so I don’t know if it is because of the black colour which is making us behave in the manner where men shirk their responsibilities. Though some of the white fathers also shirk their responsibilities, it is rampant among the blacks,” he reiterated.



He maintained that “any man who fails to take up his responsibilities should be enforced to pay some amount for the upkeep of the child every month.”



Irbad Ibrahim bemoaned the attitude of many fathers who are always seen at drinking spots and also spotted under trees playing draft without working to pay their children’s school fees, but added that others are very responsible, working very hard to take good care of their children.



“Don’t give birth when you are not ready. If you can take good care of them, it is not bad when you have many children, but others are living in abject poverty and their children are not in good schools, yet, they are still giving birth,” he bemoaned.



“I don’t know if Christianity supports family planning but if you are giving birth, do it according to and not according from so that your children don’t suffer . . . because the country itself is facing some economic challenges. Lack of proper planning at the family level, but then every day we condemn the government for not providing jobs for the many youths in the country but the question is what the quality of youth we are producing in the country?” he asked.



He asserted that many children will grow into a liability for the family and country at large if fathers don’t take good care of their children; advising potential fathers to take a lesson from the Father’s Day celebration.