Pay Roll Fraud: We Won’t Be Pressurized To Publish Names – YEA

The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), says the agency will not be pressurized to publish the list of persons detected to be involved in the alleged payroll fraud.



This was after the Minority in Parliament dared YEA to publish the full details of the internal audit that allegedly uncovered the over GH¢50 million cedis payroll fraud.



According to the Minority, the computerized system put in place by the previous management, is virtually impossible to manipulate, hence the claims by the YEA is just to score cheap political points.



But the newly appointed CEO of YEA, Justin Kodua Frimpong, says the agency will follow laid down procedure and not succumb to pressure.



“We have a supervisory Ministry which is also captured by the Act that what we do at YEA must be done in consultation with our supervisory Ministry, which is the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations. So without the board everything that we have been doing has been done in consultation with other Ministries.



“Moreover, we gave ourselves one month that by one month, those whose names have been considered as non-existing beneficiaries and they believe genuinely that they are there, they must come out so after the one month, you come out with the list. Everything that we are doing is based on the criteria that we have set for ourselves and reasons were assigned to it,” he explained



An internal audit conducted by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) uncovered a huge payroll fraud believed to have cost the country about GH¢51 million under the John Mahama government.



The amount, according to the findings of the report, is an aggregation of unearned allowances paid to unposted beneficiaries, funds for official use which were paid into personal accounts, as well as procurement without adherence to due process.



The Agency subsequently deleted some 18,000 names from the payroll following the detection of the discrepancies.