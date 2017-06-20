Ghana Is Still A Success Story For Africa - German Ambassador

Related Stories The German Ambassador, Mr Christoph Retzlaff says Ghana’ democratic credentials and stable economic growth continued to make it a success story in Africa, and attractive to many foreign partnerships.



“It’s a kind of a model case for many African countries and we see a lot of potential in Ghana, and we think the idea of the G20 Compact with Africa in fostering private business is just matching the priorities of the new government here”, he noted in an interview with the GNA in Accra.



Mr Retzlaff, who was speaking to the GNA on the sideline of a cocktail he hosted for three German Members of Parliament on a visit to the country, said Ghana’s success story qualified it to become one of the only seven countries that would conclude the Compact between Africa and the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.



That compact, he explained, seeks to bring more private investment and more private capital to Africa to foster and strengthen private businesses.



He said Ghana had also been selected by Germany, as part of three countries, to sign a bilateral agreement under another compact initiative that would bring additional 100 million euros each year to the country to be used mainly for projects in the renewable energy sector and in vocational training.



The other two countries are Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire.



The Ambassador described the recent visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Germany as very successful, saying that he was part of the team that received the President and his entourage in the Berlin Conference.



He said President Akufo-Addo also had discussions with “heavy weights” from the German Industry to discuss very concrete ideas on how they could work to bring more German investments to Ghana.



Mr Retzlaff said he was looking forward to work with the relevant Ministries in the country to realize Ghana’s potential.



Commenting further on the visit by the German MPS, Mr Retzlaff said it was the first time in many years that a group from German Parliament was visiting Ghana and so the cocktail was being organized to enable the MPs meet and interact with the diverse Ghanaian society from all walks of life.



Among the dignitaries that attended the cocktail included; Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Freda Opare Prempeh, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Professor Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the Peace Council, as well as other MPs , politicians, business people, media personnel, some artists and members of civil society.



Mr Charles M Huber, Chairman of the Parliamentary group for English and Portuguese-speaking States of West- and Central Africa, led the delegation that included; Ms Walter-Rosenheimer Beate, Vice-chairman of the Parliamentary group and Professor Dr Egon Jüttner, Member of the Parliamentary group.



As part of the two day visit, the three who have since left the country, met with the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Professor Michael Aaron Ocquaye and the Majority and Minority leaders of Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, respectively.



The three also toured the Jamestown, Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, Independence Square, Kofi Annan ICT Centre (KAITC) in Accra, and the Shai Hills and Akosombo Dam.