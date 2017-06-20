Minister Halts Land Commission's 'Infilling Exercise' In Ho

Related Stories Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has called for a halt in an "infilling exercise" being done by the Lands Commission in Ho.



He said the exercise had created numerous plots of land for allocation to individuals, which exhausted land space necessary for future state projects.



Dr Letsa at a press conference in Ho on Sunday said the "massive and extensive" exercise saw allocations made too close to the regional Minister's residence, bungalows of public institutions and public officials to the "neglect of attendant security implications."



He alleged that some persons listed for grants of land "are obviously neither in need of state leases of government land let alone able to erect standard structures within the vicinity of the residency.



Dr Letsa said though statute might permit the Commission to grant leases and licenses, "where the land is one held in trust by the President in behalf of the people of Ghana, there is duty to be guided by that which is in the greater interest such as will not disregard their sensibilities as has occurred in this exercise."



Mr Gershon Quamie Tsra, Regional Director of the Lands Commission told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was with the express permission of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in the immediate past administration.



He said all prospective developers applied to the Commission and their applications considered on merit and that it was being done within the laws and regulations governing the Commission, “not on whims and Caprices."