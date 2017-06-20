Another Policeman Gunned Down In Central Region

Related Stories A policeman only identified as Lance Corporal Kwaku Mensah stationed at Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been shot by suspected robbers.



The incident occurred at Adansi Akwansrem, a community in the Adansi North District of the Central Region after a Sprinter Benz bus with registration number GN 229-13 heading to Kumasi from New Edubiasi was attacked by the robbers on Tuesday dawn.



According to one of the victims, the robbers after robbing their victims of who were occupants of the vehicle spotted the cop in uniform trying to conceal himself but this was said to have provoked one of the bandits who shot him at close range on the chest.



“They claimed police have recently waged war against them and have been killing them indiscriminately”



The cop said to be in critical condition, has since been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi while police in the area have promised to track down the robbers.



The incident comes barely a week after Constable Michael Kporyi was also shot to death by unknown assailants while on patrol duties at Michel Camp in Accra.



It is not known the intent of his attackers but they were reported to have fled immediately he was gunned down from his patrol motorbike with registration number GP4350.



Nothing was taken away from him as one fully loaded AK47 rifle, one pepper spray, a pair of handcuffs and a torch light was found on him when his colleagues arrived at the scene.