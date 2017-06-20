No Escape At Kumasi Prisons

Related Stories AUTHORITIES AT the Kumasi Central Prisons have stated categorically that no inmate has escaped after parts of the wall at the Prisons Canteen collapsed.



The wall reportedly collapsed on Friday around 11 pm after a heavy rainstorm hit the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi that very day.



Initially, there were concerns that the main prison wall had collapsed so it was likely that some of the inmates might have taken advantage of that to escape.



But speaking on Radio XYZ, ASP Richard Bukari, stated that all the four walls of the Kumasi Central Prisons were still standing, so there is no cause for alarm.



He explained that the rainstorm resulted in the sudden collapse of some parts of the walls at the Kumasi Central Prisons Canteen, which is close to the prisons.



“The wall that collapsed is nowhere near the main Kumasi Central Prisons so the public should take note and be assured that all inmates are intact”.



ASP Bukari indicated that the impact of the fall was so strong that the prison’s Tata Bus, which was hit by the collapsed wall, got damaged.



He bemoaned that the damaged bus would impact negatively on the running of the prisons as it was used to run important duties for the inmates.



“This Tata Bus was normally used to convey sick prisoners to hospital; convey prisoners for outdoor labour and other activities, so the damage will affect us”.



ASP Bukari said luckily, the wall fell at a time that nobody was at the canteen so no injuries or deaths were recorded.



He stated that efforts were being made to reconstruct the collapsed wall and repair the damaged car “And the public’s support is greatly needed now”.