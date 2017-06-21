It Will Be Difficult To Forget Jon Benjamin - Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Jon Benjamin, for his 'contribution to our national development'.



He made this remark when Mr Benjamin paid a farewell call on him at the Flagstaff House, Tuesday.



Nana Akufo-Addo noted that Mr Benjamin would be missed by Ghanaians for his keen interest in Ghanaian socio-political issues and the various controversies he engaged in.



“A lot of people are very sad… We appreciate your style and many of the controversies that you were in…We appreciate your contribution to our national development,” he said.



President Akufo Addo wished the outgoing High Commissioner well in his future endeavours adding: “it is going to be difficult for us to forget Jon Benjamin.”



The new High Commissioner, Iain Walker will take over from Mr Benjamin in August 2017.



I will always hold the name of Ghana high



Mr Benjamin, on his part, said he will continue to have fond memories of the country and hold the name of Ghana high.



“I am privileged to have had series of amazing chapters in my life in different countries and this chapter in Ghana has been extremely special. The relation between your government and our government is exceptionally close; many of which are not public knowledge but are very valuable to both countries. It’s been a privilege and an honour to travel extensively around Ghana and I have often said that many mistakes many diplomats make is staying in the capital of the country and they don’t travel around the country. It is by travelling that you really know the people, and the culture and it has been our privilege to do that. It has been an experience we will treasure. We will retain fond memories of this wonderful country and this beautiful people, and we leave with great sadness. My wife and I will always hold the name of Ghana high. We will remain very committed.”