200 Disabled Persons To Manage Road Tolls From July 1 - Roads Minister

Related Stories Over two hundred members of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled will be engaged to manage all toll booths across the country, Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Akwasi Amoako Atta has revealed



“They will start work on 1st July 2017 “, the minister disclosed to Kofi Asante Enning host of on Kumasi-based Nhyria FM.



“The ministry has started giving them training and two hundred and fifty of the members will be welcome with employment on that day which also happens to be public holiday so take note of that”, he explained.



The minister had promised the Parliamentary Vetting Committee his decision to employ disabled persons to manage toll booths if given the nod.



Hon. Akwasi Amoako Atta speaking on the station discounted rumors that plans are under way by the government to increase toll booth charges.



The minister also revealed that government will automate the booths to prevent managers from diverting monies into their private pockets adding anyone found capable of cheating the system will not be spared by the law.



He however added that the construction works on major roads and other projects under the Ministry will resume immediately to facilitate accessible transportation across length and breadth of the country.