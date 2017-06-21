Monday, 26th June Declared A Holiday

Related Stories Monday, June 26 has been declared as a statutory public holiday.



A statement from the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery said the day marks Eid-ul Fitr, the end of the 30-day Muslim fasting.



Ramadan began in Ghana on Saturday, May 27. It ends on Sunday, June 25 with a celebration to be marked across the country the following day.