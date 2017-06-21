Government To Complete Stalled Kumasi Sofoline Interchange Project

Related Stories Government will soon resume work on the stalled Sofoline interchange in the Ashanti Region and several other projects across the country under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, sector minister, Hon. Akwasi Amoako Atta has disclosed.



“We are resuming work on the Sofoline interchange soon because the traffic jam there is very terrible” the minister stated on Kumasi-based Nhyria Fm.



“We have made an arrangement to work on it. I have answered questions on it in parliament already and we have made arrangements so the Kumasi Sofoline interchange will be completed”



“The old contractors abandoned site because they were not being paid by the previous government for the past two/three years. …I am telling you what I know when I took office”



The minister therefore stated that all stalled projects due to lack of funds under the previous administration will be completed in addition to the Sofoline interchange project which has been a source of worry to residents particularly motorists.



“The interchange project is not a source of worry to the people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region alone. People from Sunyani, Tamale and all places use the route so it is a challenge to the whole country and we shall work to bring relief to the people”



“I have started engaging the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah to ensure the progress of the interchange and others in the region to begin now” Hon. Akwasi Ofori Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways assured.



The Sofoline Interchange project which started in 2007, should have been completed in 2010, but had delayed for more than six years due to the variation on the design and delay by the government to pay the contractors.



The $150-million project being financed by the government of Ghana, involves works such as the construction of the two interchanges at Sofoline and Komfo Anokye Hospital, reconstruction of an 11-kilometre six-lane dual carriageway and five under- passes for the pedestrians.