Deputy Communications Director Calls For Probe Into Her Gunpoint Attack

Hajia Mariam Mohammed Sissy, Deputy Communications Director of the Hajj Board has called on the Security Agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to incessant attacks on her since her appointment.



She has also called on the Media and Civil Society Organisations to vehemently condemn those attacks and lend their support to her and her family.



In her media statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, Hajia Mariam said she believed the physical and verbal attacks on her were orchestrated to frustrate her in her line of duty



Chronicling some of the attacks on her, she said on June 16, 2017 at around 2200 hours she was attacked at the Achimota overhead bridge and her assailant made away with her personal belongings running into thousands of Cedis.



She said her assailant approached her at the traffic light saying something and when she rolled down her glasses, he snatched her handbag that contained GHC8, 500 Ghana Cedis, two pen drives with a soft copy of a letter addressed to the Second Lady of the Republic, Hajia Samira Bawumia, some personal documents in envelopes, a surfline mifi, sets of ID cards, car insurance and two phones (a HTCM9 and BLU phone).



Hajia Mariam who is a broadcast Journalist said after her assailant had bolted away with her belongings, she shouted all in vain and later reported to the Tesano Police station.



She said two months ago, she was appointed as the Deputy Communications Director of Hajj Board and a colleague called her on April 3, 2017 around 2300 hours to register his displeasure about her appointment as Deputy Communication Director of Hajj with the reason that she was a lady, who he was not ready to take instructions from.



She said she also received open threats from anonymous callers claiming they were close to the powers that be than her and would ‘show her where power lies.’



Hajia Mariam added that on June 14, 2017 she received verbal attacks from a lady claiming to be speaking on authority on her appointment after the inauguration of the Hajj Clinic in Accra.



“On June 15, 2017, I was again threatened by another claimer on Hajj Media group page. The gentleman warned me never to step foot into the hajj village for my own safety and went on to level several allegations against me, later that very day I was attacked at gunpoint. This attempt on my life leaves me in fright at all times.



“I am first and foremost, appealing to the appropriate authorities to come to my aid and lend their support for the safety of my family and me. I further want to reach out to all media persons, especially, women to join hands with me in condemning this unfortunate act."